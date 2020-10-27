A representative for Shelton confirmed the couple recently got engaged while in Oklahoma, where Shelton lives.
The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago. After Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015, the two later began dating.
The two have recorded duets together, including “Nobody But You,” which just won a CMT Music Award last week.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.