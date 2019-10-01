Modern Family (ABC at 9) Claire is interviewed by a women’s business magazine.
The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) The women continue their Mexico trip.
American Horror Story (FX at 10) Death is near as the counselors try to escape.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Atwater goes undercover in a drug syndicate.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) The group tries to restore traditional values in a popular franchise.
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS at 10:30) Samantha Bee covers the Trump impeachment inquiry.
Premieres
Living Undocumented (Netflix) Eight undocumented families’ fates as the United States’ immigration policies are transformed.
Rotten (Netflix) Travel deep into the heart of the food supply chain to expose hidden forces that shape what we eat.
Returning
SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Season 3
SWAT (CBS at 10) Season 3
Total Divas (E! at 10) Season 9
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jacqueline Woodson
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Natalie Portman, Henry Winkler, Robbie Robertson
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rami Malek, Jill Soloway
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gwyneth Paltrow, Evan Funke, Lunay
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Allison Janney, Jonathan Van Ness, Tom Walker
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Kroll, Zazie Beetz, Rep. Katie Porter, Roy Mayorga
—