(All times Eastern.)

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Dr. Marcel and April clash over how to handle a patient.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Adam gets a surprise from his past: his first love Dana.

Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 9) Tati freaks out over an unexpected drug test.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Casey struggles to get Boden to sign off on a new recruit.