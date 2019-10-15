Heartland (UPtv at 9) Ty is asked to mentor a troubled kid.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Jay and Cam help Lily overcome her insecurities.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) The women visit a haunted house.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) The team takes on a mission in Azerbaijan.

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX at 10) The survivors brace for a final brawl.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) The PD prepares for its biggest undertaking.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) Frank decides a waiter is the only one who has his back.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The team goes on an undercover operation against a local gang.

Special

2019 CMT Artists of the Year (CMT at 8) The biggest stars in country music gather in Nashville for performances and awards, including Artist of a Lifetime recipient Reba McEntire.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Cyntoia Brown Long, Ali Wong.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jennifer Aniston, Dave Matthews, Blanco Brown.

— Nina Zafar

