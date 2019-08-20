(All times Eastern.)

Big Brother (CBS at 8) Fractures form among houseguests as alliances crumble and the power of the veto is on the line.

Catfish (MTV at 8) Laura and Nev help Angel meet her online love Antonio, who claims to live in her small town.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The top eight contestants have one hour to create a dish using a cast-iron pan.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8:30) Dr. Viviana Coles has the couples examine their pasts in an attempt to see a clearer future. The couples visit their childhood homes.

Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 9) Young Bae and Rob experience marriage difficulties. Sky questions her relationship with Des.

Queen Sugar (OWN at 9) Darla learns something painful about the night that Blue was conceived.

Suits (USA at 9) Harvey tries to get Samantha’s job back while Katrina has a confrontation with an old friend.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Liza is shocked by someone’s appearance in her ad campaign. Kelsey and Charles travel to Chicago.

Returning

Ghost Hunters (A&E at 9) The paranormal reality series following professional ghost hunters returns to TV after being off air for three years. Season 12.

Mountain Monsters (Travel at 9) A team of hunters and trappers are out in the Appalachian Mountains to identify unexplained creatures. Season 6.

Psychic Kids (A&E at 10) Ten years after the original series, the psychic kids are back as young adults working with a new generation of young psychics. Season 4.

Movie

American Factory (Netflix streaming) A documentary focusing on a Chinese company which has reopened a fledgling factory in Ohio and the culture clashes that ensue.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jane Lynch

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jaboukie Young-White