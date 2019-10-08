The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Kameron feels like a third wheel.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) The Bravo team continues its mission in Serbia.

American Horror Story (FX at 10) The counselors rally to escape Camp Redwood.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) A new recruit struggles with her job transition.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) Dee declares it’s “Dee Day.”

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Luca wants the team to invest in a food truck.

Premieres

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) This hip-hop competition series features Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) The TV adaptation of the classic book series is set in the summer after Nancy’s high school graduation as she gets caught up in a murder investigation.

Special

Isle of Chimps (Smithsonian at 8) From abused orphans to circus chimps, witness the rehabilitation of the rescued chimpanzees of Uganda’s Ngamba Island.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Will Smith

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jesse Eisenberg, Hailee Steinfeld, Steve Miller

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jonathan Van Ness, Brett Gelman, Big Thief, special appearances by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Howard Stern, Aaron Paul

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Adam DeVine, Kieran Culkin, Adam Lambert

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ted Danson, Elizabeth Olsen, Diane von Furstenberg, Steve Gorman

— Nina Zafar

