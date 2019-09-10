Snowfall (FX at 10) In the Season 3 finale, Franklin walks a different path, while life in South Central begins to change forever. (Pictured: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint.) (Ray Mickshaw/FX)

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Five performers move on to the finals.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The top four chefs cook for British cooking royalty, Nigella Lawson.

Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 9) Ceaser and the crew go to Memphis to support Miss Kitty’s quest to reconnect with her mother’s roots.

The Challenge (MTV at 9) Contestants from “The Real World” and “Road Rules Challenge” battle it out amid a series of obstacles.

Queen Sugar (OWN at 9) Sam Landry and Violet’s shared past is revealed.

Suits (USA at 9) Someone from Harvey’s past forces him to account for past actions.

Season Finale

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8:30) The eight-week experiment comes to a close, and the couples must decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce.

Movie

What Happened on 9/11 (Streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now at 6) A family-friendly look at what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, for those young people born after the terrorist attacks.

In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 (HBO at 9) This film revisits the events of 9/11 through the eyes of eight alumni of Stuyvesant High School, who as teenagers, lived through the attacks just blocks from their school.

Special

9/11: Inside Air Force One (History at 9) Two-hour documentary on the story of 9/11 from inside Air Force One.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Greta Thunberg.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kim Kardashian West, Winnie Harlow, Iggy Pop.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James McAvoy, Stephen King, Vampire Weekend.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sharon Osbourne, Bill Burr.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tony Hale, Alexandra Daddario, Noah Gardenswartz.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jennifer Lopez, Michael Sheen, Mika, Terri Lyne Carrington.