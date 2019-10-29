Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Kidd, Foster and Brett create a women-only lounge.

Heartland (UPtv at 9) Georgie and Wyatt try to reunite a rider and her long-lost horse.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Phil is determined to scare Claire on Halloween.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Brandi gets shocking adoption news.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Jason wants to be sent abroad to help Ray and Clay.

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX at 10) The survivors help a stranded hitchhiker.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The shocking murder of young boys affects Halstead.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) Inside Charlie’s memory world.

SWAT (CBS at 10) Street re-connects with his estranged foster brother, Nate.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS at 10:30) The Daily Show alum’s hot takes on the world’s top headlines.

Returning

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (Netflix) Embark on a delightful journey through the culinary traditions of China, Yunnan cuisine being the focus of this season. Season 2.

Special

World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum (A&E at 8) Five fearless investigators will lock themselves inside a shuttered asylum for two weeks to document unexplained reports of paranormal activity.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Deon Cole.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Emilia Clarke, Bobby Cannavale, Booker T. Jones, FKA Twigs.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Norman Reedus, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Lambert.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rob Lowe, Mackenzie Davis, Chris Porter.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Krasinski, Joel Kim Booster, Amy McGrath.

— Nina Zafar

