HANDOUT IMAGE: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!) Season 17 of the long-running hit series focused on the Kardashian-Jenner clan returns to E!. (Pictured: Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner) (NBC/E!)

(All times Eastern.)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Chelsea is set on a Haley Paige gown, but it’s gone missing from the store. Cheryl finds an issue with every dress she sees.

Specials

Patrick Swayze: Ghosts and Demons (Reelz at 9) A look at the successes and setbacks of one of the most-loved leading men in Hollywood.

Gary Owen: #DoinWhatIDo (Showtime at 10:30) Comedian Gary Owen bridges the lanes of black and white cultures in his special filmed, in San Antonio.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Mark Sanford, Karl Rove, Jane Harman, Dana Perino, Juan Williams.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Hosts Llewellyn King and Linda Gasparello talk with author G. Wayne Miller about the family that built the Hasbro toy empire.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Reps. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), Matthew Cartwright (D-Pa.) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 and WHUT at 7:30 p.m.) Portugal’s ambassador, Domingos Fezas Vital.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30) Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and journalists Kimberly Atkins, Peter Baker, Jonah Goldberg and Amy Walter.

Power (Starz at 8) Dre remains in custody. Jason gives instructions to kidnap Alicia Jiminez. Tariq’s business picks up.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Ashley visits a doctor after taking a pregnancy test. Karen reveals her La Dame perfume with a big party.

The Affair (Showtime at 9) Sasha’s relationship with Helen grows while Bruce’s condition worsens.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Sarah, Dwight and Luciana negotiate for the sake of the mission.

Succession (HBO at 9) The Pierce family questions whether an alliance with Waystar Royco will tarnish their legacy.

Preacher (AMC at 10) A friend from Jesse’s past presents him with a life-changing opportunity.

Ballers (HBO at 10:30) Jason gets the opportunity of a lifetime from Spencer, but Joe also makes him a tempting counteroffer.

Movies

The Wrong Cheerleader (Lifetime at 8) Becky starts receiving male attention for the first time when she gets a place on the cheer squad. She catches the eye of a handsome new student, Rob, whose affection turns into obsession.

Volcanoes: Dual Destruction (Smithsonian at 9) Using scientific evidence, this film explores the eruptions of two volcanoes that caused massive destruction: Fuego in Guatemala and Kilauea in Hawaii.