Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Nat Geo at 10, Sunday) Celebrity host and chef Gordon Ramsay, seen here in Peru, travels the world to meet with indigenous people and learn their culinary history. (Ernesto Benavide/National Geographic)

(All times Eastern.)

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 9) A home built on Native American land has had recent extraterrestrial activity, so the team investigates.

Returning

Restaurant Impossible (Food at 9) A family restaurant, Josephine’s Cooking, is a month away from closing without Robert Irvine’s help. Season 15.

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 9) New brides turn to Kleinfeld Bridal to help them find the perfect dress for their big day. Season 18.

Specials

Apollo: The Forgotten Films (Discovery at 8) New footage from the National Archives, NASA and contemporaneous news reports shows the monumental efforts faced by scientists and engineers working on the space race.

Movie

The Madam of Purity Falls (Lifetime at 8) A mother and her teenage son move after a tragic loss, but their new town has hidden dangers, including their neighbor’s home business.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller and Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) The U.S. Energy Association’s Barry Worthington, the Electric Power Research Institute’s Michael Howard, the New York Power Authority’s Gil Quiniones, Brookhaven National Laboratory’s James Misewich and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Steve Bohlen.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10) Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), acting head of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan and Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) President of the US-China Education Trust and former U.S. ambassador Julia Chang Bloch.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Gizelle spends time with Adore, Candiace spends time with her mother, and Ashley seeks help for her anxiety.

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian (E! at 9) The contestants dig deep to figure out their underlying body insecurities.

Season finale

Big Little Lies (HBO at 9) The superstar cast ends this season with a trial pitting Celeste (Nicole Kidman) against Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) for the custody of Celeste’s children. The Monterey Five are put on trial for Perry’s death.