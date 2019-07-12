Grantchester (WETA at 9 on Sunday) A new vicar arrives to help Geordie Keating, middle, with his detective work, but his past threatens to make this fresh start difficult. Above: Tom Brittney, left, and James Norton. (Colin Hutton/Kudos, an Endemol Shine Company/ Masterpiece/ITV)

(All times Eastern.)

Cake Boss (Discovery Family at 9) A husband asks Buddy to make a memorable birthday cake for his wife. The bakery sprints to finish other orders for their customers.

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 9) After people complain about the presence of an angry male spirit, the team travels to Idaho where they investigate an aging hotel that also served as a tuberculosis hospital.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.)

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Kazakhstan Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashykbayev, Astana International Financial Center Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, Nazarbayev University President Shigeo Katsu.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Portugal’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Domingos Fezas Vital.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8) Cartoon Trump launches the Space Force while potential presidential candidates weigh the possibility of losing in the general election.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Maria Menounos and Jeannie Mai face off before the NFL Players Association takes on members of the NFLPA All-Stars team.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Katie hosts a country-themed party but drama overtakes the celebration when news about Michael comes to light.

Big Little Lies (HBO at 9) Mary Louise continues to create problems for Celeste while Bonnie tries help her mother. Gordon continues to make things difficult for Renata. Madeline and Ed continue to work through their problems.

Premiere

Injustice With Nancy Grace (Oxygen at 6) The former prosecutor and journalist details true crime stories where justice was not served.

Returning

Sweetbitter (Starz at 9) The crew learns more about the food production process while Tess realizes she needs to be more careful with who she trusts.

Special

We The People- A Next Revolution Special (Fox News at 9) Steve Hilton hosts a discussion about current headlines with Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Calif.), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and a live studio audience.