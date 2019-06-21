Vida (Starz at 9) In Sunday’s back to back episodes that culminate in the season finale, Lyn spends time with Rocky while Emma stays on uncertain footing. Pictured: Melissa Barrera. (Kat Marcinowski/ Starz Entertainment)

Listings for June 22 and 23.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

To Have and to Hold (Lifetime at 8) In this movie, Alice has to make hard decisions after her suave husband shows that his charms are only skin deep.

The Last Bridesmaid (Hallmark at 9) Always a bridesmaid, Becca hopes her luck can turn around after she meets a cute videographer at her cousin’s wedding.

Sunday Listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Edison Electric Institute President Tom Kuhn; E&E reporter Rod Kuckro; Alex Santos, founder and CEO of Fortress Information Security; and Colbey Ryan, head of sales and marketing at AeroLabs.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Diplomats from Ivory Coast, Guinea and South Africa.

Specials

2019 BET Awards (BET at 8) Regina Hall hosts the annual awards show, with Cardi B leading the number of nominations with seven. Mary J. Blige will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda (ABC at 8) Michael Strahan and Erin Andrews host as Nik and his sister Lijana attempt to cross Times Square on a high wire 1,300 feet long and 25 stories up.

The Michael Jackson Story (Reelz at 9) An examination of the singer’s tumultuous life.

Adolf Island (Smithsonian at 10) A look at Alderney, one of the Channel Islands and the only British territory occupied by the Nazis, who build a concentration camp there.

Premieres

License to Kill (Oxygen at 7) Terry Dubrow hosts this new series that showcases true-crime stories of medical professionals who kill.

Yellowstone Live (Nat Geo at 9) A four-night event shows the majestic beauty of the nation’s first national park.

Finale

Luther (BBC America at 8) Season finale.