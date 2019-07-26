HANDOUT IMAGE: Share (HBO at 10) A girl wakes up after a high school party to find a video of her being sexually assaulted is circulating around her school. Pictured: Rhianne Barreto. (Josh Johnson/HBO)

(All times Eastern.)

Cake Boss (Discovery Family at 6) A gemstone gallery requests a 50th-birthday cake while Buddy’s 5-year-old son tries to run things at the bakery.

Movie

Rome in Love (Hallmark at 9) A young actress lands the role of a lifetime in Rome and is tailed by a journalist chronicling her rise.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Surgeon Arun K. Singh, author of “Your Heart, My Hands.”

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10) Reps. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), former acting attorney general Matt Whitaker and former senator Joe Lieberman.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Students from Ukraine, China and Nigeria share their experiences while in the United States.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Karen and Rayvin create a tribute song for her parents. Robyn plans a birthday party for Juan.

Claws (TBS at 9) The girls are still having money issues and must pay back the casino’s debt soon.

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian (E! at 9) Contestants reflect on what motivates them to have healthier relationships with their bodies.

Premiere

Pennyworth (Epix at 9) Batman’s butler receives the superhero origin story treatment in this 10-episode prequel to “Gotham.”

Special

American Swamp (MSNBC at 9) Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff chronicle dark money in politics in this four-part documentary.