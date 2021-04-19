Pooch Perfect (ABC at 8) The groomers give glow-ups under a black light, and the judges must eliminate one team.

NCIS (CBS at 8) A Marine sergeant’s stabbing leads Torres to meet the father who left him.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 8) In the season finale, Catelynn has a big surprise, and Amber and Gary’s co-parenting continues its downward spiral.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenan (NBC at 8:30) The teachers go on strike and everyone helps out to make sure the kids are occupied, and Rick sets up a school room in the morning show conference room.

Advertisement

Black-ish (ABC at 9) Bow and Dre are excited to have dinner at Junior and Olivia’s new apartment, but they become concerned about the young couple’s living environment.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Kary continues to fix her family problems, and D’Andra meets up with her stepmother.

The Oval (BET at 9) Nancy decides to surprise Richard and ends up finding him in a compromising situation, and Kyle gets Dale jumbled up in his business.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Supergirl escapes from the Phantom Zone at a price, and Lena joins a mission but disagrees with their plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Gil’s paternal concerns can’t prevent Bright from taking on a new case, and Martin and Dr. Capshaw’s relationship gets more and more serious.

FBI (CBS at 9) A man is killed by an explosive package that was shipped to his home and the team tries to find the sender and intercept his latest dangerous parcel.

Advertisement

Temptation Island (USA at 10) The couples reunite at the final bonfire before they go their separate ways.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max must examine the inequities in child labor for women of color, and Sharpe helps Dr. Agnes Kao with an upsetting diagnosis.

Queen Sugar (OWN at 10) Charley and Davis have a new beginning, Blue begins school in Washington, D.C., and Darla shares some significant news with Ralph Angel.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayans MC (FX at 10) Bishop gets some help from another chapter in his move against Ramos.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) After a small town experiences a double murder, the team investigates the vigilante, and not everyone is happy as Jess and Sarah’s relationship intensifies.

Chad (TBS at 10:30) Chad’s mom’s breakup with her boyfriend means Chad loses a father figure and he decides to do anything to win him back.

Premieres

Chopped 420 (Discovery Plus) “Chopped” gets a cannabis twist, with a five-episode spinoff that makes chefs use the plant as an ingredient, hosted by comedian Ron Funches.

Advertisement

Cruel Summer (Freeform at 9) A popular teenager named Kate is abducted and Jeanette, an outlier with no real ties, is suspected.

Story continues below advertisement

Hustle & Tow (A&E at 10) Taking a look at America’s tow truck operators, who are essential workers that work under dangerous conditions everyday.

Cinema Toast (Showtime at midnight) A Jeff Baena-made anthology series exploring reedited and re-dubbed scenes from public domain movies.

Miniseries

Sasquatch (Hulu) Investigative journalist David Holthouse explores one of the most pressing question of our time: Is Sasquatch real, and, if so, who is this “wild man” of the Pacific Northwest?

Philly D.A. (PBS at 9) The eight-episode documentary series follows Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, above, who exposed a secret that deeply rattled the police department.

Returning

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline (Discovery Plus) Season 2.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Fog of Murder (Discovery Plus) Season 2.

Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Season 17.

Storage Wars (A&E at 9) Season 13.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jane Fonda, Robin Thede.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Cher, Bradley Whitford.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ellen DeGeneres, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Angela Bassett, KSI featuring Yungblud & Polo G.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hank Azaria, Brandi Carlile, Dulcé Sloan, Emmanuelle Caplette.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Abdullah Saeed.