Chillin Island (HBO at 10:30) The crew travels with rapper Lil Yachty to swamps where they hear of the Skunk Ape, a Yeti-like legend.
Premieres
The Silent Sea (Netflix) A new Korean drama set on a dystopian Earth that is now a desert and the crew that must traverse the moon for hope.
Miniseries
Slugfest (Roku Channel) A 10-episode look at the relationship and rivalry of Marvel and DC Comics, from the filmmaking duo Joseph and Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”).
Movies
1000 Miles From Christmas (Netflix) An auditor who loathes Christmas gets sent to a small town for work and meets a woman who warms his icy heart over the holiday.
Don’t Look Up (Netflix) The streaming debut of the new film from Adam McKay (“Vice”) starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who warn of a comet that is about to collide with Earth.
Encanto (Disney Plus) The latest Disney animated film, featuring original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, jumps to streaming.
Hot Chocolate Holiday (Lifetime at 8) A coffee-shop owner butts heads with the handsome dessert shop owner whose signature hot cocoa evokes her grandmother’s recipe.
Minnal Murali (Netflix) An Indian superhero tale of a tailor who acquires special powers after being struck by lightning.
The Virgin Sinners (Lifetime Movie at 8) Seven schoolgirls are in the crosshairs of an unknown killer after a mindless prank goes awry.
Returning
Daughter From Another Mother (Netflix) The mothers who realized their babies were exchanged at birth return for Season 2 and try to make their unusual situation work.
— Hau Chu