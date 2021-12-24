A Christmas Story (TBS at 2) The classic tale of Ralphie trying to sway his parents into buying him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.
A Christmas Story (TNT at 3) The classic tale of Ralphie trying to sway his parents into buying him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.
A Christmas Story (TBS at 4) The classic tale of Ralphie trying to sway his parents into buying him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.
A Christmas Story (TNT at 5) The classic tale of Ralphie trying to sway his parents into buying him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.
A Christmas Story (TBS at 6) The classic tale of Ralphie trying to sway his parents into buying him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.
A Christmas Story (TNT at 7) The classic tale of Ralphie trying to sway his parents into buying him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.
Specials
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (Netflix) The British comedian brings his dry, dark wit to his latest hour-long special.
Miniseries
Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (Netflix) Notable people over the age of 70, including Martin Scorsese, Jane Goodall and Pope Francis, share life lessons and stories.
Movies
Webcam Cheerleaders (Lifetime Movie at 8) A girl transfers to the college where her recently deceased sister attended to be closer to family, but she discovers the deadly truth of the situation.
Writing Around the Christmas Tree (Lifetime at 8) A successful romance novelist, who happens to be unlucky in her own pursuit of love, meets a charming writer at a remote bed-and-breakfast who might be the inspiration for her next book.
Sunday Listings
Yellowstone (Paramount at 8) John and Beth bicker; Jimmy contemplates an important decision.
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime at 9) Dexter fends for his life, which culminates in a showdown at an abandoned summer camp.
Finales
Insecure (HBO at 10) The series finale of the acclaimed show anchored by the central friendship between Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa (Issa Rae) and their journey to find love and purpose in Los Angeles.
Hightown (Starz at 9) The “Great White” operation is nearing its end but some threads are left dangling.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10:43) The Season 11 finale finds Larry doling out unsolicited marriage advice and hosting an event for an American hero.
Returning
Letterkenny (Hulu) The Canadian comedy set in the titular rural town about an ensemble of misfits who defy folksy stereotypes returns for Season 10.
— Hau Chu