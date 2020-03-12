WWE Smackdown (Fox at 8) Featuring Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. King Corbin, Sheamus & Robert Roode and more.
Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include the next Airbnb and a way to maintain calm on car rides with kids.
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS at 9) Girard’s elderly uncle is suspected of murder.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Baez try to track down the person who vandalized several NYPD vehicles with anti-police graffiti.
Real Time Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include David Ropeik, Andrew Zimmern, Tim Miller, Edward Luce and Lis Smith.
Movies
Go Karts (Netflix) An ambitious teen gets into the world of high-speed go-kart racing with the support of his friends and an ill-tempered ex-driver.
Stargirl (Disney TV Plus) Based on the Jerry Spinelli novel of the same name, “America’s Got Talent” star Grace VanderWaal makes her acting debut.
No Good Deed Goes Unpunished (LMN at 8) A recent widow saves a young man’s life during a robbery, but his efforts to pay her back become obsessive and dangerous.
Miniseries
The Pale Horse (Prime Video) Series based on Agatha Christie’s 1961 mystery crime novel of the same name.
Returning
Elite (Netflix) Season 3.
Portals to Hell (Travel at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ice Cube, Andrew Rannells, Brittany Howard.
