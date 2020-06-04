Deadly Second Chances (LMN at 8) A woman is haunted by her mother’s death and wonders if it was due to natural causes or if it was a murder.
Premiere
Dear... (Apple TV Plus) A new approach to biographies of famous figures, using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. The series profiles stars including Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Trackers (Cinemax at 10) Three separate stories about South Africa weave together organized crime, diamond smuggling and an international terrorist plot.
Specials
Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava (Amazon Prime) Bronx-born Latina comedian Gina Brillon’s special showcases her approach to life’s ups and downs and how she handles situations with humor and sass.
20/20 (ABC at 9) Interviews with Erin DeRoche and Kati Reynolds, daughters of Karl Karlsen, who nearly got away with the murders of his wife and son in incidents nearly 18 years apart.
Miniseries
El Presidente (Amazon Prime) The story of Sergio Jadue, the head of a Chilean football club who became a key player in the 2015 FIFA corruption case.
Returning
Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Season 7.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1 at 8) Season 5.
Queer Eye (Netflix) Season 5.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Judd Apatow.
— Nina Zafar