The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney Plus) The Don’t Bothers are on the path to state finals, and Coach Bombay and Coach T bond.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus) The Bad Batch hope to rescue Crosshair from the Empire.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) Kourtney, Carlos and Big Red decide to audition for “Beauty and the Beast,” and Gina feels a familiar feeling when new competitors show up.
Big Shot (Disney Plus) Marvyn goes back to his old ways when defending Louise, and Holly has a chance at the limelight.
An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) A young woman is murdered in her own room and it’s only 30 years later that the real killer is revealed.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) The task force must stop an assassin who is chasing Liz.
Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include animatronic dinosaurs, a beverage with Vietnamese roots and a device that helps parents with potty training.
Charmed (CW at 8) The Charmed Ones must save Jordan, but it comes at a personal cost.
Dateline (NBC at 9) A mother of two disappears, and her body is found almost two years later, but experts say she’s been dead for only a month or two.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon and Liam prep for what’s to come, and Jeff and Alexis seemingly reach an agreement, though Jeff is still skeptical.
20/20 (ABC at 9) The case of a missing mother who ran a secret escort business intensifies with new evidence.
Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Axel and Julius meet a woman from Julius’s past who isn’t whom he remembers.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO at 11) Comedy sketches from “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!” include takes on love, anxiety and more.
Premieres
Solos (Amazon Prime Video) A seven-part series exploring what it means to be human.
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) Patton Oswalt voices a supervillain who is going through a rough time personally and professionally.
The Bite (Spectrum) A satire about a deadly pandemic that causes some zombielike qualities.
Inside the Met (PBS at 9) The art museum preps for its 150th birthday despite a year of pandemic stress, racial injustice and more.
Pause With Sam Jay (HBO at 9) Sketches, interviews and more with the comedian and “Saturday Night Live” writer.
Specials
See Us Unite for Change, The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) in Service of the AAPI Community (Various networks at 8) Comedian Ken Jeong hosts the celebration of the Asian American experience, with guest appearances including Daniel Dae Kim and Lisa Ling.
Miniseries
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV Plus) An examination of the music from one of the most influential and iconic time periods where stars such as Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, The Who, The Staple Singers, pictured above, and more released notable work.
The Me You Can’t See (Apple TV Plus) Co-creators Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry executive-produce this multipart documentary featuring real, raw stories and discussions about mental health issues.
Movies
Army of the Dead (Netflix) An all-star cast is the unlikely group to pull off a zombie heist in Las Vegas.
Pink: All I Know So Far (Amazon Prime Video) The singer brings viewers into her life.
Tracking a Killer (LMN at 8) A tragic death in a locker room puts the spotlight back on Haley, who has struggled with her anger since losing her father.
Returning
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix) Season 2.
Inside Pixar: Unpacked (Disney Plus) Season 3.
The Neighbor (Netflix) Season 2.
Trying (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Constance Wu, Bowen Yang, Lord Huron.
