Premieres

Medical Police (Netflix) Doctors Owen Maestro and Lola Spratt leave Childrens Hospital and join a secret arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate and destroy a deadly global virus.

Giri/Haji (Netflix) Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a Yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC at 8) Detective Lincoln Rhyme teams up with NYPD officer Amelia Sachs to investigate a series of murders.

Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers (Comedy Central at 11) Legendary comedian Bill Burr curates stand-up from a lineup of exciting up-and-coming comics.

Miniseries

How to Survive a Murder (Reelz at 9) A filmmaker’s mother-in-law was stabbed to death, and he delves into the killing and his personal investigation in this series.

Returning

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez, Kyle Soller, Karol G.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Laura Dern, Kesha.