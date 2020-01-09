(All times Eastern.)

WWE Smackdown (Fox at 8) Live from the Ford Center, Evansville, Ind.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) A widow blames Frank for her husband’s recent suicide.

Movies

Baby Monitor Murders (LMN at 8) A babysitter thinks she has overheard what sounds like a murder plot over the baby monitor.

Hopelessly in Love: Faith Evans & Notorious B.I.G. (Lifetime at 9) Dive deep into the love stories of tumultuous relationships in pop culture.

Premieres

Medical Police (Netflix) Doctors Owen Maestro and Lola Spratt leave Childrens Hospital and join a secret arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate and destroy a deadly global virus.

Giri/Haji (Netflix) Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a Yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC at 8) Detective Lincoln Rhyme teams up with NYPD officer Amelia Sachs to investigate a series of murders.

Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers (Comedy Central at 11) Legendary comedian Bill Burr curates stand-up from a lineup of exciting up-and-coming comics.

Miniseries

How to Survive a Murder (Reelz at 9) A filmmaker’s mother-in-law was stabbed to death, and he delves into the killing and his personal investigation in this series.

Returning

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez, Kyle Soller, Karol G.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Laura Dern, Kesha.

Nina Zafar