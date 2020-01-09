Premieres
Medical Police (Netflix) Doctors Owen Maestro and Lola Spratt leave Childrens Hospital and join a secret arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate and destroy a deadly global virus.
Giri/Haji (Netflix) Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a Yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC at 8) Detective Lincoln Rhyme teams up with NYPD officer Amelia Sachs to investigate a series of murders.
Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers (Comedy Central at 11) Legendary comedian Bill Burr curates stand-up from a lineup of exciting up-and-coming comics.
Miniseries
How to Survive a Murder (Reelz at 9) A filmmaker’s mother-in-law was stabbed to death, and he delves into the killing and his personal investigation in this series.
Returning
Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez, Kyle Soller, Karol G.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Laura Dern, Kesha.
