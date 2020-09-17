Selling the Big Easy (HGTV at 9) A New Orleans couple needs a bigger home for their growing family. He’s willing to move outside the city limits, but she doesn’t want to stray too far from the city.

Love Island (CBS at 9) Islanders embark on a summer of love. Every few days, they must couple up or risk being dumped and going home.

Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

Premieres

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus) Actor Ewan McGregor and his friend Charley Boorman travel 13,000 miles around Central and South America on electric Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Becoming (Disney Plus) The documentary series focuses on the upbringing of entertainers, musicians and athletes, featuring interviews from family members, coaches, teachers, and friends who share anecdotes on how the celebrity became a star.

American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix) Eight of the country’s best backyard smokers and pitmasters vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion.

Ratched (Netflix) A young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients. See Hank Stuever’s review, C1.

Wilmore (Peacock) Larry Wilmore has discussions with high-profile people from different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment.

World’s Funniest Animals (CW at 9) Elizabeth Stanton and a celebrity guest panel look at animals doing hilarious things caught on video.

Movies

All In: The Fight for Democracy (Amazon Prime) In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, this documentary examines the insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States and offers a look at barriers to voting.

The Au Pair Nightmare (LMN at 8) A woman becomes an au pair for a wealthy couple, but she must uncover their dark secret if she hopes to make it out of their home alive.

Returning

PEN15 (Hulu) Season 2.

Now Hear This (PBS at 9) Season 2.

Art in the Twenty-First Century (PBS at 10) Season 10.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jessica Alba, Jack Huston, Keith Urban.