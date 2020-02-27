High Maintenance (HBO at 11) The Guy delivers to a bickering couple reassessing their relationship.
Premieres
Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix) A restaurateur, designer and chef team up to bring new life to failing restaurants that happen to have gorgeous views.
Queen Sono (Netflix) Netflix’s first African original series follows a South African clandestine agent who tackles crime while dealing with changes to her personal life.
Unstoppable (Netflix) A Mexican series about a group of friends embarking on a road trip with an unexpected guest.
Shop Class (Disney Plus) A competition series featuring teams of young builders, who are tasked with designing and building unique creations.
Returning
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) Season 2.
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) Season 12.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Norman Reedus, Hailey Bieber, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tyra Banks, Coyote Peterson.
