(All times Eastern.)

MacGyver (CBS at 8) MacGyver discovers an undetonated bomb from World War II beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Germany.

WWE Smackdown (Fox at 8) John Cena makes his return to the ring.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS at 9) Five-0 investigates a murder on a cargo ship at the hands of pirates.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests Nicholas Kristof, E.J. Dionne, Buck Sexton and Jane Kleeb.

High Maintenance (HBO at 11) The Guy delivers to a bickering couple reassessing their relationship.

Premieres

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix) A restaurateur, designer and chef team up to bring new life to failing restaurants that happen to have gorgeous views.

Queen Sono (Netflix) Netflix’s first African original series follows a South African clandestine agent who tackles crime while dealing with changes to her personal life.

Unstoppable (Netflix) A Mexican series about a group of friends embarking on a road trip with an unexpected guest.

Shop Class (Disney Plus) A competition series featuring teams of young builders, who are tasked with designing and building unique creations.

Returning

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) Season 2.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) Season 12.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Norman Reedus, Hailey Bieber, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tyra Banks, Coyote Peterson.

