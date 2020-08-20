(All times Eastern.)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) Rebecca hosts the team’s annual charity benefit, where Ted stages a reconciliation between Roy and Jamie.

Little Voice (Apple TV Plus) In the season finale, a secret is revealed about Bess’s past — and she faces her fears.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Former Ohio governor John Kasich, Oliver Stone, Thomas Frank and the Rev. William J. Barber II.

Room 104 (HBO at 11) A ’90s family is unwittingly stuck living in Room 104 until the father tries to alter the script on their current reality.

Movies

The Binge (Hulu) Three 18-year-olds prepare for the one day when it’s legal to drink alcohol and take drugs.

Get Duked! (Amazon Prime) An anarchic, hip-hop-inspired comedy that follows four city boys on a wilderness trek as they try to escape a mysterious huntsman.

Matthias & Maxime (Mubi) A quietly understated coming-of-age story as two longtime friends grapple with their sexualities.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney Plus) After Candace is abducted by aliens, Phineas and Ferb embark on a journey to rescue her from her captors.

Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue (VH1 at 8) Six “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fan-favorite queens move to Las Vegas to begin working on a brand new Las Vegas Residency.

Returning

Lucifer (Netflix) Season 5.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

