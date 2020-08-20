Room 104 (HBO at 11) A ’90s family is unwittingly stuck living in Room 104 until the father tries to alter the script on their current reality.
Movies
The Binge (Hulu) Three 18-year-olds prepare for the one day when it’s legal to drink alcohol and take drugs.
Get Duked! (Amazon Prime) An anarchic, hip-hop-inspired comedy that follows four city boys on a wilderness trek as they try to escape a mysterious huntsman.
Matthias & Maxime (Mubi) A quietly understated coming-of-age story as two longtime friends grapple with their sexualities.
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney Plus) After Candace is abducted by aliens, Phineas and Ferb embark on a journey to rescue her from her captors.
Premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue (VH1 at 8) Six “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fan-favorite queens move to Las Vegas to begin working on a brand new Las Vegas Residency.
Returning
Lucifer (Netflix) Season 5.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
— Nina Zafar