Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Trey Gowdy, Wynton Marsalis, Nina Burleigh and Rick Wilson.

Movies

The Binge (Hulu) A spin on the popular “Purge” films where illicit substances are illegal except for 12 hours during one day of the year.

AD

Driven to the Edge (Lifetime Movie at 8) A young millennial falls for a ride-hail passenger who is hiding something from her.

Get Duked! (Prime Video) Three Scottish teens head on a camping trip that transforms into a journey of survival in this comedic horror tale.

AD

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney Plus) The popular Disney Channel duo must rescue their older sister from alien abduction.

Unknown Origins (Netflix) A serial killer is propping victims up in imitations of famous superhero debuts.

Premiere

I Am a Killer: Released (Netflix) A spinoff of the Netflix true-crime series in which a convict is paroled after 30 years in jail.

Special

The March (ABC at 9) A special presentation of “20/20” of a film narrated by Denzel Washington about the 1963 March on Washington.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show