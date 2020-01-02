Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Eddie offers to help Jamie pay off his student loans.

Ghost Loop (Travel at 10) The Spirit Hunters travel to Lubbock, Tex., where a mother suffering from sleep paralysis is being targeted by a malevolent entity.

Premieres

James May: Our Man in Japan (Amazon Prime) A travelogue series centered on the former Top Gear co-presenter’s experiences in Japan.

Returning

Kindred Spirits (Travel at 9) Season 4.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup (We at 9) Season 3.

Extreme Love (We at 10) Season 2.

Movies

A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face (LMN at 8) A young single mother is kidnapped to be sold on a human-trafficking site and must do whatever it takes to escape her captors and get back to her daughter.

Specials

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon Prime) Glazer’s thoughts on partnership, being a successful stoner adult, Nazis, Diva Cups and more.

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (Amazon Prime) The award-winning comedian and proud Bristolian presents her comedy special.

— Nina Zafar

