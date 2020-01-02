(All times Eastern.)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS at 8) Higgins gives Tani some personal advice.

WWE Smackdown (Fox at 8) New Year 2020 episode.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Tani and Quinn ask Magnum and Higgins for their help in releasing kidnapped Junior.

20/20 (ABC at 9) The women held captive in a Cleveland house for a decade open up to Robin Roberts about their experience.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Eddie offers to help Jamie pay off his student loans.

Ghost Loop (Travel at 10) The Spirit Hunters travel to Lubbock, Tex., where a mother suffering from sleep paralysis is being targeted by a malevolent entity.

Premieres

James May: Our Man in Japan (Amazon Prime) A travelogue series centered on the former Top Gear co-presenter’s experiences in Japan.

Returning

Kindred Spirits (Travel at 9) Season 4.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup (We at 9) Season 3.

Extreme Love (We at 10) Season 2.

Movies

A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face (LMN at 8) A young single mother is kidnapped to be sold on a human-trafficking site and must do whatever it takes to escape her captors and get back to her daughter.

Specials

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon Prime) Glazer’s thoughts on partnership, being a successful stoner adult, Nazis, Diva Cups and more.

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (Amazon Prime) The award-winning comedian and proud Bristolian presents her comedy special.

Nina Zafar