Fury Files (Disney TV Plus) An animated series will guide viewers through key intel on key Marvel heroes and villains and focus on characters’ comic book history.
The Great (Hulu) Following the wild and comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great in 18th-century Russia. See Hank Stuever’s review, C1.See Hank Stuever’s review on Page C1.
White Lines (Netflix) Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother’s disappearance in Ibiza, where she heads down a dangerous path.
Specials
The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos (CBS at 8) A special featuring viral home video moments created while social distancing and sheltering in place.
Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line (CBS at 9) CBS News spent seven days at the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Miniseries
The Last Narc (Amazon Prime) A four-part docuseries examining in detail the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.
Returning
Magic for Humans (Netflix) Season 3.
Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Season 7.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dwayne Johnson, Daveed Diggs, the Head and the Heart.
— Nina Zafar