Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus) In the Season 2 finale, Matt and Hilde get some answers and the Liskos try to persuade the town to join their fight.
Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives (Food at 9) A look at some brisket and burgers at a butcher shop and restaurant in Palm Beach, Fla.; Latin-style pork belly and Caribbean oxtails in Houston.
Ancient Aliens (History at 9) A look at the texts, archaeology and legend.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Season 3 continues.
Love After Lockup (We TV at 9) Nicolle risks it all with a sexy night out behind Daonte’s back; Doug’s surprise surprises Rachel; Ray’s family questions Britney.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Dominique is disappointed in the sales for her new business, but Jeff tells her to be patient; Fallon and Sam have a very difficult task to tackle; Kirby wants to jump back into modeling despite concerns from her friends.
Dateline (NBC at 10) Delving into the murder of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn and the subsequent investigation.
SurrealEstate (SyFy at 10) A rap star rents a client’s recording studio, and a tragic secret is revealed in the playback.
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Martin Short, Steve Martin, Donna Brazile and Michael Moynihan.
Premieres
Point of View: A Designer Profile (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) A look into the minds of interior designers.
All Elite Wrestling: Rampage (TNT at 10) A new show about wrestling, featuring new matches and a world-class roster.
Miniseries
Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix) A filmmaker goes to Hollywood to make her movie but ends up down a rabbit hole of hallucinations.
Gone for Good (Netflix) Based on a Harlan Coben book. A man who has faced intense loss is thrown into a mystery after his girlfriend vanishes.
Movies
Beckett (Netflix) An American tourist is on the run in Greece after a tragic accident makes him a target for assassination. Pictured above: John David Washington, left, as Beckett and Boyd Holbrook as Tynan.
CODA (Apple TV Plus) Ruby is a child of deaf adults (CODA) who has discovered her passion for singing and must choose between her dreams and family obligations.
Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time (Amazon Prime Video) The fourth and final film in the “Rebuild of Evangelion” series.
Returning
Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2.
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Netflix) Season 5.
Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Season 8.
Valeria (Netflix) Season 2.
— Anying Guo