(All times Eastern.)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV Plus) With the election looming, Mildred ramps up her campaign, and Josh and Melissa confront their true feelings for each other.

Mr. Corman (Apple TV Plus) Josh compares God to a pretend mouse.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) It’s Christmas in Richmond, and Rebecca gets Ted on board for a secret mission. And Roy and Keeley try to find a miracle.

Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus) In the Season 2 finale, Matt and Hilde get some answers and the Liskos try to persuade the town to join their fight.

Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives (Food at 9) A look at some brisket and burgers at a butcher shop and restaurant in Palm Beach, Fla.; Latin-style pork belly and Caribbean oxtails in Houston.

Ancient Aliens (History at 9) A look at the texts, archaeology and legend.

Love Island (CBS at 9) Season 3 continues.

Love After Lockup (We TV at 9) Nicolle risks it all with a sexy night out behind Daonte’s back; Doug’s surprise surprises Rachel; Ray’s family questions Britney.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Dominique is disappointed in the sales for her new business, but Jeff tells her to be patient; Fallon and Sam have a very difficult task to tackle; Kirby wants to jump back into modeling despite concerns from her friends.

Dateline (NBC at 10) Delving into the murder of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn and the subsequent investigation.

SurrealEstate (SyFy at 10) A rap star rents a client’s recording studio, and a tragic secret is revealed in the playback.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Martin Short, Steve Martin, Donna Brazile and Michael Moynihan.

Premieres

Point of View: A Designer Profile (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) A look into the minds of interior designers.

All Elite Wrestling: Rampage (TNT at 10) A new show about wrestling, featuring new matches and a world-class roster.

Miniseries

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix) A filmmaker goes to Hollywood to make her movie but ends up down a rabbit hole of hallucinations.

Gone for Good (Netflix) Based on a Harlan Coben book. A man who has faced intense loss is thrown into a mystery after his girlfriend vanishes.

Movies

Beckett (Netflix) An American tourist is on the run in Greece after a tragic accident makes him a target for assassination. Pictured above: John David Washington, left, as Beckett and Boyd Holbrook as Tynan.

CODA (Apple TV Plus) Ruby is a child of deaf adults (CODA) who has discovered her passion for singing and must choose between her dreams and family obligations.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time (Amazon Prime Video) The fourth and final film in the “Rebuild of Evangelion” series.

Returning

Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Netflix) Season 5.

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Season 8.

Valeria (Netflix) Season 2.

— Anying Guo