High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) Gina and Seb get the group to throw Carlos the quinceañero he never had, and Miss Jenn has an idea on how to get Nini back onstage at East High.
Big Shot (Disney Plus) The team is suspicious of UCSB’s interest in hiring Marvyn, and “Beth Macbeth” premieres.
An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) The burned body of a young nursing student is discovered, and detectives investigate a few suspects before a disturbing plot is unveiled.
20/20 (ABC at 9) Looking back one year after Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén was brutally murdered with a first television interview with her fiance, Juan Cruz.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon makes sure people knows who is the boss after her and Blake’s agreement is in place, and Sam tells Culhane his relationship woes.
Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Vanessa and Axel discover secrets from their past in the Dark Realm.
Premieres
Trese (Netflix) Alexandra Trese must keep the peace in the criminal underworld in Manila, but there are darker things coming.
Timewasters (IMDb TV) A jazz band time-travels in an elevator and must navigate a new world.
Movies
The Devil Made Me Do It (Discovery Plus) A documentary following the case of a Connecticut man charged with murder and claiming the devil forced him to commit the crime.
In the Heights (HBO Max) The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical about a vibrant community in the neighborhood Washington Heights and the bodega owner at the center of it all gets a film adaptation.
Skater Girl (Netflix) A teenager in India discovers her passion for skateboarding.
Returning
Lupin (Netflix) Season 2.
Love, Victor (Hulu) Season 2.
Betty (HBO at 11; HBO Max) The New York City female skaters, pictured above, are back for a second season.
Flack (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2.
Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
Zenimation (Disney Plus) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kathryn Hahn, Jon M. Chu, Polo G.
— Anying Guo