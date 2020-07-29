(All times Eastern.)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Kerry Washington, Jim Carrey, Thomas Chatterton Williams and Bari Weiss.

Room 104 (HBO at 11) An unlikely source spurs Sam to confront her history of addiction.

Premieres

Get Even (Netflix) A British teen thriller series about four private school classmates who team up in a secret act of revenge and work together to expose a string of schoolwide injustices.

Martha Knows Best (HGTV at 10) Viewers will follow trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart as she completes a variety of outdoor projects at her Bedford, N.Y., farm. Throughout the series, Martha’s super fans and some famous friends, including Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Lupita Nyong’o, Antoni Porowski and Hailey Baldwin Bieber will virtually pop in to chat with her and get advice on their own home projects.

Movies

Seriously Single (Netflix) While her free-living best friend urges her to embrace the single life, a social media expert who craves commitment can’t stop following and obsessing over the love life of a former flame.

The Wrong Stepfather (LMN at 8) Suspicions slowly evolve into real fear when Karen thinks her new man Craig might be the wrong stepfather for her daughter.

Miniseries

The Last Narc (Amazon Prime) This series tells the true story of Hector Berrellez, a decorated special agent who was assigned to lead the DEA’s investigation of Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena’s kidnapping and subsequent murder in Mexico.

Returning

Sugar Rush (Netflix) Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) Season 2.

