Mr. Corman (Apple TV Plus) Josh hates dates, but Emily likes finishing things.
Foundation (Apple TV Plus) Brother Dusk looks back on his legacy while prepping for ascension; the Foundation arrives on Terminus and discovers a mysterious object.
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) A billionaire football lover makes Sam an offer he can’t refuse; Ted plans a special something for Dr. Sharon’s last day.
The Great British Cooking Show (Netflix) It’s Biscuit Week for the bakers.
Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker switches to a new cut in the hopes it’ll reverse his cash flow; Tony taps a favorite honey hole and welcomes a new addition.
Ancient Aliens (History at 9) A look at the world’s top 10 alien encounters.
Love After Lockup (WeTV at 9) Lacey drops a bomb on Shane; Nicolle makes Daonte a shocking offer; at the sober house, Brittany confronts the man who conned her; Ray says he’s not a sperm donor.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake and Cristal work together on obstacles threatening Blake’s senatorial campaign; Fallon asks Amanda for help over Liam and their marriage; Adam finds himself in a precarious situation.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 9) The candidates are taught ways to get their kicks higher, and Evan’s fast-paced choreography might be too much for one candidate.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Steven Van Zandt, Matt Taibbi and Katherine Mangu-Ward.
Premieres
Maid (Netflix) A young single mother escapes an abusive relationship and finds a job as a maid.
Paik’s Spirit (Netflix) Culinary star Paik Jong-won talks life, food and alcohol over great meals with celebrity guests.
Scaredy Cats (Netflix) Willa Ward gets a gift that unlocks a world where animal talk and witchcraft is normal.
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Netflix) A colony of German Christians led by a manipulative but charismatic leader ends up in Chile and becomes vital to the dictatorship.
Specials
Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony (Amazon Prime) The Beebopsburgh birdies have a day of spookiness and fun on the Day of the Pumpkin.
Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel (Discovery Plus) Zak, Nick and Aaron go to Nevada to investigate the site of their most memorable haunts.
Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales (Disney Plus) Poe Dameron and BB-8 emergency land on the volcanic planet of Mustafar, where they meet a sly Graballa the Hutt.
The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World (ABC at 8) Taking a look at the Walt Disney World Resort’s development over time.
Movies
Blush (Apple TV Plus) The animated short film follows a horticulturist-astronaut after he crashes on a dwarf planet and meets a lovely stranger.
Diana: The Musical (Netflix) The life of Princess Diana in musical form, ahead of its official Broadway premiere.
Forever Rich (Netflix) A humiliating video of a rising pop star goes viral, and he’ll do anything for redemption.
The Guilty (Netflix) Jake Gyllenhaal is a troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator and must save a caller.
The Many Saints of Newark
(HBO Max) A young Tony Soprano comes of age in Newark.
My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Prime) A portrait of activist Paul Murray’s year of social justice advocacy.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (Netflix) Meliodas and his friends are back in action when a powerful magical alliance threatens the peace they’ve built.
Swallow (Netflix) In 1980s Lagos, Nigeria, Tolani starts drug smuggling with her friend and experiences the consequences.
Vince Carter: Legacy (Crackle) A look at the career of NBA star Vince Carter.
Welcome to the Blumhouse: Bingo Hell (Amazon Prime) A senior citizen tries to stop a scary and mysterious businessman threatening her community.
Welcome to the Blumhouse: Black as Night (Amazon Prime) A teenage girl battles vampires in her New Orleans community.
My Daughter’s Double Life (LMN at 8) Heather finds her teenage daughter missing and soon discovers how much she has been hiding.
Returning
All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs (Amazon Prime) Season 6 focuses on Toronto Maple Leafs.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) Season 5.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Season 8.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Season 4.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Season 12.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC at 10) Season 3.
Selling the Big Easy (HGTV at 9) Season 2.
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America at 11) Season 29.
8 out of 10 Cats (BritBox) Season 22.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jerry Seinfeld, Léa Seydoux, Twice.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rebecca Ferguson.
— Anying Guo