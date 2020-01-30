Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8:30) Emery announces his newfound veganism.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Kirby and Adam form an unlikely friendship.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a famous photographer who has been accused of sexual assault.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Pete Buttigieg, Michael Eric Dyson, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J), Mitch Landrieu and Rick Wilson.
Miniseries
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon Prime Video) Bundy’s girlfriend tells her story in this series, reframing the serial killer’s crimes from her perspective.
Specials
Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO at 8) A look at Shakira’s most recent world tour of more than 50 shows in 22 countries.
The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest (NBC at 9) Performances by Cardi B, Ozuna, Charlie Puth and more at a fan festival in Miami that celebrates the upcoming Fast & Furious film.
Movies
Lamp Life (Disney Plus) An animated short focused on Bo Peep merges with her story from the Toy Story movies.
Miss Americana (Netflix) A documentary on Taylor Swift during a transformational period in her life.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ewan McGregor, Fran Lebowitz, Mustard and Roddy Ricch.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Edie Falco, Fortune Feimster.
