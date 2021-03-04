RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The queens impersonate celebrities in the Snatch Game and LGBT activist Ts Madison guest judges.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Sanjeev Vinodh, Doc Dixon, David Merlin and Jorg Alexander.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) While on a mission to hunt down a Codex lead, Mac and the team discover Murdoc hacked their comms and has recorded them for months.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker confronts Brennan over a missed opportunity, and Tony digs up a relic that could lead him to virgin ground.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) When an Army Ranger goes missing after returning from deployment, Magnum learns of the traumatic news he received upon arriving home and must find him before survivor’s guilt consumes him.

The UnXplained (History at 9) Compelling contributions from scientists, historians, and witnesses as they seek to shed light on how the impossible can happen.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 10) Love is in the air as Waverly and Nicole celebrate their engagement with an enchanted evening.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Erin tries not to feel overpowered as her new boss shadows her at work just as she’s trying to get a nervous eyewitness to reveal the identity of who shot her boyfriend.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 11) Joe Scarborough, Frank Bruni and Charlamagne Tha God.

Movies

Boss Level (Hulu) Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his killing, former Special Forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death.

Coming 2 America (Amazon Prime) Eddie Murphy returns for a belated sequel to his 1988 hit comedy. Arsenio Hall, John Amos, Shari Headley, and James Earl Jones return from the first film, joined by Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, and Leslie Jones.

Miniseries

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix) Nevenka Fernández, the plaintiff in Spain’s first successful lawsuit against a politician for sexual harassment, breaks her silence after 20 years.

Special

Warren Jeffs: Cult of Personality (Reelz at 8) The series digs into the psyche of the leadership of destructive cults, their personal history’s, their initial motivation and inspiration and final evolution into cult status.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Amanda Seyfried, Omar Sy, Lil Durk featuring 6lack.