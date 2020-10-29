Washington Week (WETA at 8) Robert Costa retraces his 2016 reporting trip in Pennsylvania to explore what is on the minds of voters in the critical battleground state.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include an inventive approach to luring fish, and a product designed to relieve back pain.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker expands to a second cut and puts his trust in a rookie foreman while Tony battles the cursed cut.

AD

20/20 (ABC at 9) A look at the hunt for the Golden State Killer and author Michelle McNamara’s relentless determination to bring him to justice.

AD

Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line.

Warrior (Cinemax at 10) Mai Ling feels guilty and tries to fix things with Ah Sahm, who is determined more than ever to seek revenge.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Former senator Al Franken (D-Minn.), David E. Sanger, John Heilemann and Lis Smith.

Premieres

Truth Seekers (Amazon Prime) Paranormal investigators set out to film ghost sightings, but as their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon.

AD

My Big Italian Adventure (HGTV at 9) Lorraine Bracco buys a 200-year-old house in the small Italian town of Sambuca di Sicily for one euro and works to transform the dilapidated house into a modern home.

Movies

Citizen Bio (Showtime at 9) This film explores the nascent biohacking movement and the scientists and researchers developing alternative medicines to prolong human life and stamp out incurable viruses and diseases (pictured: Walter Patterson).

AD

Special

The Osbournes: Night of Terror (Travel at 9) The Osbournes investigates L.A.’s most horrifying paranormal playground, Heritage Square.

Returning

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) Season 2.

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Offerman, Stacey Abrams, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jon Stewart.