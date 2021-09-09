See (Apple TV Plus) Edo’s leadership is questioned; Baba and Haniwa meet a secret tribe of warriors known as the Compass.
Mr. Corman (Apple TV Plus) Josh’s life could have gone many different ways if there had been different luck and different choices.
Love After Lockup (WeTV at 9) Shawn is afraid he’s being conned again after Sarah drops a bombshell; Lacey makes a shocking discovery on Shane’s phone and she starts to spiral; Amber confronts Puppy about her behavior; Daonte faces Nicolle’s mom after breaking up.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake’s quest for the Senate continues and gets help from someone unexpected; Fallon learns more about Amanda with the help of Adam and an old friend; Cristal gets a surprise visit; Jeff and Dominique are not agreeing.
Dateline (NBC at 10) An episode featuring interviews with the family members of Flight 93’s passengers and crew members.
SurrealEstate (SyFy at 10) Susan tries to keep a dream wedding from becoming a nightmare, and the Donovan House strikes back.
Premieres
Making Modern With Brooke and Brice (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Brooke and Brice Gilliam are a married couple who love home renovation, with Brooke as the builder and Brice as the designer.
Metal Shop Masters (Netflix) A group of metal artists cut and weld steel, with one winning $50,000.
Pretty Hard Cases (IMDb TV) Two polar opposite female detectives investigate cases.
The Smurfs (Nickelodeon at 7:30) The blue creatures are back on television in this reboot.
Specials
Shock Docs: The Curse of Lizzie Borden (Discovery Plus) Paranormal investigator Dave Schrader gets a team of experts together to discuss the infamous ax murder.
Star-Crossed (Paramount Plus) A film from country star Kacey Musgraves, sharing the same title as her new album.
9/11: The Legacy (History at 7) A documentary exploring the stories of children impacted by the Sept. 11 attacks.
The Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11 (CBS at 8) Interviews with former CIA directors, insiders and experts reveal how the agency handled the aftermath of Sept. 11.
Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report (Showtime at 8) A deeper dive into how the Taliban got control after the U.S. military withdrew.
Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center (History at 8) Did the twin towers’ distinct design contribute to their collapse in 2001?
Ilana Glazer Presents Comedy on Earth (Comedy Central at 11) Comedian and actress Ilana Glazer talks the covid-19 pandemic, digital comedy shows and more.
Miniseries
LuLaRich (Amazon Prime Video) A look at the multilevel marketing company that went viral.
Movies
Come From Away (Apple TV Plus) The filmed version of the Tony Award-winning musical about people stranded in Newfoundland after flights into the United States were grounded due to the events on September 11. Pictured: Caesar Samayoa, Sharon Wheatley, Q. Smith and Tony LePage.
Firedrake the Silver Dragon (Netflix) A young dragon’s home is threatened by humans and must find a new paradise where dragons can live in peace.
Kate (Netflix) An assassin has fewer than 24 hours to figure out who ordered a hit on her.
Malignant (HBO Max) Madison has visions of terrifying murders but realizes they are in fact realities.
Prey (Netflix) A hiking trip devolves into a mission of survival.
SparkShorts: Twenty Something (Disney Plus) Gia navigates adulthood.
The Voyeurs (Amazon Prime) A young couple moves into a new apartment and becomes obsessed with the personal lives of their elusive and eccentric neighbors.
Bury the Past (LMN at 8) Alice was married to a monster and goes into hiding after killing him in self-defense.
Detainee 001 (Showtime at 9) Focusing on the capture of John Walker Lindh, a radical mujahideen fighter.
Returning
Lucifer (Netflix) Season 6.
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix) Part 5.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Reese Witherspoon, Simu Liu, Lisa.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Metallica.
— Anying Guo