MacGyver (CBS at 8) During a royal Indian wedding, Mac, Desi and Russ go undercover to protect a princess whose policies put her life at risk.

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Cooper and Reddington face a treacherous situation as the task force tries to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) An invention helps prevent germs from spreading, a refrigerated safe improves contactless delivery, and the Sharks warm up to an at-home probiotic maker.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Magicians Ryan and Johnny Hayashi, Nathaniel Segal, Jandro and Bill Goodwin make an appearance.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Magnum and Higgins must find a Marine veteran’s stolen SUV. They believe the car thief may be an escaped kidnapping victim.

20/20 (ABC at 9) Lyle Menendez, a convicted murderer, speaks from prison about his and his brother Erik’s newfound TikTok fame.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank asks Erin to help with policy he privately backs but can’t support publicly. When a famous video game streamer is murdered, Danny and Baez find themselves in the world of gaming.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 10) Trying to save Purgatory, Wynonna and Waverly take disparate and dangerous paths.

Premieres

My Lottery Dream Home International (HGTV at 8) A game-show winner and his fiancee tour family homes with private rooms.

Miniseries

Moment of Truth (IMDb TV) The story behind the murder of Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan, who was found dead in a swamp in South Carolina in 1993.

The Serpent (Netflix) Killer Charles Sobhraj preys on travelers exploring South Asia’s “hippie trail” in the 1970s, based on true stories.

Movies

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu) A look at the community-focused ideals that set WeWork up for success and what was really going on behind the scenes.

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix) Sent to live with his estranged father for a summer, a teen finds himself at home with a tightknit community of Black cowboys in Philadelphia.

Hysterical (FX at 9) An intimate look into the lives of the women shattering comedy’s glass ceiling.

Returning

Murdoch Mysteries (Acorn TV) Season 14.