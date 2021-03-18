Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 8) With guest comic Jeff Davis.

Little Women: Atlanta (Lifetime at 8) Ms. Juicy surprises the girls and brings a new friend.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) With featured magicians Mac King, David Shareef, Vitaly Beckman and Alejandro Navas.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 9) As Parker’s season comes to a close, everything’s riding on an unproven wash plant.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 10) A trivia night leads to chaos.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 11) David Shor, Nick Gillespie and Heidi Heitkamp.

Premieres

Country Comfort (Netflix) A country singer played by Katharine McPhee (pictured) takes a job as a nanny after a career setback.

Sky Rojo (Netflix) After a string of incidents at a brothel, three women are on the run.

Calls (Apple TV Plus) An immersive new series that primarily uses phone-conversation audio.

Everything But the House (HGTV at 9) A woman auctions off her stuff as she prepares to retire to Aruba.

Miniseries

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus) The most unlikely duo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe team up, sometime after “Avengers: Endgame” — and after Steve Rogers’s retirement as Captain America.

Movies

Deadly Excursion: Kidnapped From the Beach (LMN at 8) A mother-daughter duo try to put their kidnapping saga behind them.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe, Morris Day featuring Trinidad Jame$.