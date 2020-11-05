Premiere
Country Ever After (Netflix) Country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife, Criscilla, raise their children and navigate their country-vs.-city perspectives on life and parenting.
Movies
Citation (Netflix) A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her.
The Endless Trench (Netflix) Fearing retribution, a Republican from the Spanish Civil War hides in his home for more than 30 years with the help of his wife in a story based on true events.
Ferro (Amazon Prime) A documentary series about Italian singer Tiziano Ferro and a new chapter of his life after turning 40.
The Christmas Yule Blog (Lifetime at 8) Caroline, a well-known travel writer, is given the assignment to cover a 100-year-old Christmas parade in New Mexico, where she meets a music teacher who introduces her to a new side of Christmas.
Late night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Milo Ventimiglia, Marc Maron, Oneohtrix Point Never.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Charlie Hunnam, Why Don’t We.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Henry Golding, Ella Mai.
— Nina Zafar