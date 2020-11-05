(All times Eastern.)

20/20 (ABC at 9) Over a decade after wife and mother Susan Powell vanished from her Utah home, “20/20” reports on the mysterious case. The program includes new interviews with Powell’s friends, family members and detectives on the case.

Warrior (Cinemax at 10) Ah Sahm, Young Jun and Hong head to a border town owned by the host of a lucrative fight tournament.

Premiere

Country Ever After (Netflix) Country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife, Criscilla, raise their children and navigate their country-vs.-city perspectives on life and parenting.

Movies

Citation (Netflix) A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her.

The Endless Trench (Netflix) Fearing retribution, a Republican from the Spanish Civil War hides in his home for more than 30 years with the help of his wife in a story based on true events.

Ferro (Amazon Prime) A documentary series about Italian singer Tiziano Ferro and a new chapter of his life after turning 40.

The Christmas Yule Blog (Lifetime at 8) Caroline, a well-known travel writer, is given the assignment to cover a 100-year-old Christmas parade in New Mexico, where she meets a music teacher who introduces her to a new side of Christmas.

Late night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Milo Ventimiglia, Marc Maron, Oneohtrix Point Never.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Charlie Hunnam, Why Don’t We.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Henry Golding, Ella Mai.

— Nina Zafar