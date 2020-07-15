(All times Eastern.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (VH1 at 8) Guest judges Sam Richardson and Jane Krakowski watch the queens participate in a stand-up comedy challenge in front of a studio audience.

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Featured magicians are Hans Klok, Tommy Wind, Kyle Marlett, Michael Turco, Nick Lewin, Alexandria Duvivier and Ed Alonzo.

20/20: In the Cold Dark Night (ABC at 9) The story of Timothy Coggins’s murder. Coggins, a young black man, was brutally murdered in 1983 in a small Georgia town because of his relationship with a white woman. When both state and local authorities stopped investigating and the Coggins family received threats to remain quiet, the case went cold for nearly 35 years.

Premieres

The Sims Spark’d (TBS at 11) A dozen contestants complete challenges in The Sims 4 for a chance at a $100,000 cash prize in this new ELeague series.

Movies

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu) Interviews and archival footage tell the story of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme.

Father Soldier Son (Netflix) The New York Times’s filmmaking division follows a military battalion’s year-long deployment to Central Asia and Afghanistan as they fight the Taliban.

The Wrong Wedding Planner (LMN at 8) Ashley and Brad are blissfully preparing for their upcoming marriage when they have a mysterious break-in at their home. They soon find out it is their wedding planner, Mandy, who starts stalking them and sabotaging their lives.

Returning

Absentia (Amazon Prime) Season 3.

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu) Season 3.

Love After Lockup (WE at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

— Nina Zafar