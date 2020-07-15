20/20: In the Cold Dark Night (ABC at 9) The story of Timothy Coggins’s murder. Coggins, a young black man, was brutally murdered in 1983 in a small Georgia town because of his relationship with a white woman. When both state and local authorities stopped investigating and the Coggins family received threats to remain quiet, the case went cold for nearly 35 years.
Premieres
The Sims Spark’d (TBS at 11) A dozen contestants complete challenges in The Sims 4 for a chance at a $100,000 cash prize in this new ELeague series.
Movies
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu) Interviews and archival footage tell the story of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme.
Father Soldier Son (Netflix) The New York Times’s filmmaking division follows a military battalion’s year-long deployment to Central Asia and Afghanistan as they fight the Taliban.
The Wrong Wedding Planner (LMN at 8) Ashley and Brad are blissfully preparing for their upcoming marriage when they have a mysterious break-in at their home. They soon find out it is their wedding planner, Mandy, who starts stalking them and sabotaging their lives.
Returning
Absentia (Amazon Prime) Season 3.
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu) Season 3.
Love After Lockup (WE at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
— Nina Zafar