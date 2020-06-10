Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Featured magicians Xavier Mortimer, Michael Turco, Hans Klok, Chipper Lowell, Angela Funovits and Ben Blaque.
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Radley Balko, Dariush Mozaffarian, Larry Wilmore and Matt Welch.
Movies
Artemis Fowl (Disney Plus) A boy genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds finds himself in a battle against a race of underground fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.
Dying for Motherhood (LMN at 8) A pregnant woman decides she will give her baby up for adoption and starts living with the wealthy soon to be adoptive parents ahead of her birth. Her relief soon turns to horror when she discovers the couple’s dangerous intentions.
Ringside (Showtime at 8:30)Chronicling the dramatic upbringing of two boxing prodigies and the paths they take as they navigate life on the South Side of Chicago.
Premieres
Crossing Swords (Hulu) The animated stop-motion series follows a peasant named Patrick who dreams of being a knight within a kingdom filled with depravity that challenges his goal.
Serial Psyche (Reelz at 8) Experts and investigators examine the backgrounds of the world’s most notorious serial killers to find out what made them kill.
Special
Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix) The comedian’s new special celebrates his Filipino heritage and life as a Filipino American while highlighting the culture of Manila.
Returning
Dating Around (Netflix) Season 2.
F Is for Family (Netflix) Season 4.
Into the Dark: Good Boy (Hulu) Season 3.
World’s Most Evil Killers (Reelz at 9) Season 4.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Bacon, Aunjanue Ellis, Christine and the Queens.
— Nina Zafar