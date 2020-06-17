Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) This week’s guests are Susan E. Rice, George Will, Malcolm Nance and Andrew Sullivan.
Movies
7500 (Amazon Prime) A soft-spoken co-pilot must defend the cockpit when terrorists on board attack a flight from traveling Berlin to Paris.
Disclosure (Netflix) A look at Hollywood’s depiction of transgender people and its impact on American culture.
Father Soldier Son (Netflix) A documentary from the New York Times about Sgt. 1st Class Brian Eisch, who was wounded in Afghanistan. The film follows the journey of love and loss he and his sons take.
Wasp Network (Netflix) Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, at a high personal cost. Based on a true story.
Deadly Transaction (LMN at 8) Two teenagers counterfeit money, but their plan takes a dark turn when their debt-ridden art teacher finds out they are using his classroom to make the fake bills.
Premieres
Floor Is Lava (Netflix) Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from light fixtures.
LOL: Last One Laughing Australia (Amazon Prime) Ten Australian comedians are locked in a room full of props and must try to make each other laugh without themselves giving in.
Dino Hunters (Discovery at 9) Cowboys and ranchers in the American West rely on their deep knowledge of the land to search for prehistoric dinosaur fossils.
Special
Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming (ABC at 8) This special will explore the history of Juneteenth and examine its legacy through the lens of national unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular (AMC at 10) This special will honor historic African American icons both past and present, alongside superheroes, period dramas, vampires, and a reimagining of the cult film “The Last Dragon.”
Returning
Babies (Netflix) Season 2.
The Politician (Netflix) Season 2.
— Nina Zafar