Movies (Netflix)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix) This documentary spotlights Debbie Allen’s career and follows her group of dance students as they prepare for her annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.”
Don’t Listen (Netflix) After a tragic turn of events at the new home he’s fixing up, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a famous paranormal expert.
The Call (Netflix) Connected by phone in the same home but 20 years apart, a serial killer puts a woman’s past, and her life, on the line to change her own fate.
Small Axe: Lovers Rock (Amazon Prime) A single evening at a house party in 1980s London sets the scene, developing intertwined relationships against a background of violence, romance and music.
Black Beauty (Disney Plus) A wild horse and a teenage girl forge an unbreakable bond that keeps them connected for a lifetime.
Premieres
Over Christmas (Netflix) Down-and-out musician Bastian battles the blues as he returns home for Christmas and encounters a series of not-so-cheery surprises.
Biggest Little Christmas Showdown (HGTV at 9) Miniaturists compete to build tiny holiday homes, with the winning exhibit to be re-created as a full-size vacation home.
Specials
Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special (Comedy Central at 8) Comedian Jeff Dunham recorded this special in front of a socially distanced and masked crowd without rehearsing.
Sunday Morning: The Pet Project (CBS at 9) A look at America’s passion for pets, with viral videos, a visit with the Irwin family and a history of presidential pets, among other fun pet reports.
Returning
Virgin River (Netflix) Season 2.
Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix) Season 2.
— Nina Zafar