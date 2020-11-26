Movies (Netflix)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix) This documentary spotlights Debbie Allen’s career and follows her group of dance students as they prepare for her annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.”

AD

Don’t Listen (Netflix) After a tragic turn of events at the new home he’s fixing up, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a famous paranormal expert.

AD

The Call (Netflix) Connected by phone in the same home but 20 years apart, a serial killer puts a woman’s past, and her life, on the line to change her own fate.

Small Axe: Lovers Rock (Amazon Prime) A single evening at a house party in 1980s London sets the scene, developing intertwined relationships against a background of violence, romance and music.

Black Beauty (Disney Plus) A wild horse and a teenage girl forge an unbreakable bond that keeps them connected for a lifetime.

AD

Premieres

Over Christmas (Netflix) Down-and-out musician Bastian battles the blues as he returns home for Christmas and encounters a series of not-so-cheery surprises.

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown (HGTV at 9) Miniaturists compete to build tiny holiday homes, with the winning exhibit to be re-created as a full-size vacation home.

AD

Specials

Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special (Comedy Central at 8) Comedian Jeff Dunham recorded this special in front of a socially distanced and masked crowd without rehearsing.

Sunday Morning: The Pet Project (CBS at 9) A look at America’s passion for pets, with viral videos, a visit with the Irwin family and a history of presidential pets, among other fun pet reports.

Returning

Virgin River (Netflix) Season 2.

Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix) Season 2.