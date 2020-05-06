Premieres
The Eddy (Netflix) This series set in Paris tells the story of a pianist and part-owner of a failing jazz club whose estranged teenage daughter suddenly reenters his life.
Solar Opposites (Hulu) Animated series about a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America.
Special
Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal (Amazon Prime) Comedian Jimmy Yang’s debut standup special.
Too Hot to Handle: Extra Hot: The Reunion (Netflix) Catch up with the reality show’s stars in a virtual reunion episode.
In This Together: A PBS American Portrait Story (PBS at 9) Featuring firsthand personal stories about the covid-19 crisis from everyday Americans.
Returning
Into the Dark: Delivered (Hulu) Eighth installment.
Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix) Season 2.
Bering Sea Gold (Discovery at 10) Season 9.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mark Ruffalo, Guy Raz, Miranda Lambert.
— Nina Zafar