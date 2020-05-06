(All times Eastern.)

MacGyver (CBS at 8) The team discovers Russ’s real reason for purchasing the Phoenix Foundation.

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) A recent health scare causes Red to think about a successor.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include a modern version of a dated men’s fashion trend.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon’s surprise bachelorette party unfolds.

Premieres

The Eddy (Netflix) This series set in Paris tells the story of a pianist and part-owner of a failing jazz club whose estranged teenage daughter suddenly reenters his life.

Solar Opposites (Hulu) Animated series about a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America.

Special

Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal (Amazon Prime) Comedian Jimmy Yang’s debut standup special.

Too Hot to Handle: Extra Hot: The Reunion (Netflix) Catch up with the reality show’s stars in a virtual reunion episode.

In This Together: A PBS American Portrait Story (PBS at 9) Featuring firsthand personal stories about the covid-19 crisis from everyday Americans.

Returning

Into the Dark: Delivered (Hulu) Eighth installment.

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix) Season 2.

Bering Sea Gold (Discovery at 10) Season 9.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mark Ruffalo, Guy Raz, Miranda Lambert.

— Nina Zafar