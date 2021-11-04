Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include an online wedding planning service; a gadget that prevents bedding from getting all messed up; a way to avoid early morning meetings; a clothing brand designed to be trendy and inspiring to the youth.
Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker returns to Promised Land but his huge payday is threatened; Fred may destroy a new wash plant while moving it down a steep road.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Alex Ramon, Micah, Cameron Young and Matthew Teague.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) The team responds to a call concerning a home invasion, uncovering a terrifying plot against a football quarterback in the process; Hicks gets a lead on a Jane Doe case he first worked on 20 years.
Dateline (NBC at 9) Florida teacher Denise Hallowell is found murdered in her home and investigators race to find the killer.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy experiences a setback in the Frozen Hearts case, prompting her to ask Temperance for help with an occult approach; Ace experiences more trouble from the Bobbsey entanglement; George confronts a person from her past.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Magnum and Higgins are hired by an anxious groom to look into his soon-to-be bride right before their wedding; TC decides how to help Cade.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 9) Kelli and Judy have big announcements after a series of effective makeovers; a veteran gives a shocking and emotional farewell.
20/20 (ABC at 9) The body of Taunja Bennett is discovered in 1990, setting off a confession that later turns out to be false, allowing serial killer to remain on the run.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Michael Eric Dyson and Glenn Loury.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC at 10) Mad scientists have permeated horror movies for years, from old classics such as “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” to newer ones like “Ex Machina.”
Day of the Dead (Syfy at 10) The citizens of Mawinhaken fight to survive as they find out the dead are rising from their graves.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Jamie and Eddie go through some marital strife after Eddie lets her ex-convict dad live with them; Danny and Baez go out of their way to help a man find his sister.
Premieres
The Club (Netflix) Set in 1950s Istanbul, a mother with a dark past works at a nightclub and tries to reconnect and help the daughter she couldn’t raise herself.
Glória (Netflix) Lies and secrets are the norm in Glória do Ribatejo, Portugal, in 1968.
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV Plus) Jack McBrayer, perhaps best known for his role in “30 Rock,” hosts this show centered on the power of kindness.
Tampa Baes (Amazon Prime Video) A reality show following a group of lesbian friends navigating their lives in Tampa Bay.
Specials
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock) The comedian talks about relationship issues of all kinds and why everyone should try therapy.
Miniseries
The Unlikely Murderer (Netflix) A man who claims to be a witness to the 1986 assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme might be the killer.
The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek (History at 10) Tracking the history of one of the most-storied franchises of all time.
Movies
A Cop Movie (Netflix) A documentary looking at corruption in the Mexican police through the perspectives and experiences of two officers.
Finch (Apple TV Plus) Tom Hanks stars as a man who hopes to survive and find a new home with his beloved dog and a robot.
Love Hard (Netflix) A writer thinks she has met her soul mate on a dating app, but when she meets up with him, she finds out he’s a catfish who offers her a deal.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Netflix) Two newlyweds navigate the ups and downs of a long-distance marriage.
A Man Named Scott (Amazon Prime Video) A portrait of musician Kid Cudi, from his breakout 2009 debut “Man on the Moon: The End of Day” to his career now.
We Couldn’t Become Adults (Netflix) A man looks back on his past relationships after getting a friend request.
Yara (Netflix) A prosecutor is deeply entrenched in the case of a missing teenager.
Zero to Hero (Netflix) Following the life of Paralympian So Wa-wai and his relationship with his mother as they navigate trials and tribulations.
Gingerbread Miracle (Hallmark at 8) Mary is an attorney living in her parents’ garage reconnects with an old co-worker crush.
Her Fatal Family Secret (LMN at 8) Abby gets a job at a law firm and is assigned a case defending her estranged sister, who is accused of killing their father.
Returning
Animaniacs (Hulu) Season 2.
Big Mouth (Netflix) Season 5.
Dickinson (Apple TV Plus) The show that infuses the life of poet Emily Dickinson with modern sensibilities returns for a third and final season. Pictured: Hailee Steinfeld and Wiz Khalifa.
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kieran Culkin, D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, Camilo & Evaluna.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tony Hale, Snail Mail.
— Anying Guo