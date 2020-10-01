Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line.

Premieres

Emily in Paris (Netflix) A Midwestern girl (Lily Collins, above) lands her dream job at a marketing firm in Paris and juggles work, friends and romance.

Monsterland (Hulu) Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts.

Tiny World (Apple TV Plus) Narrated by Paul Rudd, this docuseries showcases nature’s lesser-known tiny heroes. Spotlighting small creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive.

Movies

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix) A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix) Teenagers are forced to protect their neighborhood in the Bronx when vampires invade.

Deadly Double Cross (LMN at 8) A mother is determined to prove that her teen daughter is innocent of killing her older boyfriend.

Kingdom of Silence (Showtime at 9) An examination of the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia as a backdrop to the killing of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

Returning

Undercover Boss (CBS at 9) Season 10.

Warrior (Cinemax at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Sandler, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Shaquille O’Neal, Lamorne Morris, A$AP Ferg featuring Tyga.