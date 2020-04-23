Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Mike Shouhed’s girlfriend is offended by something MJ says to her.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Eddie and Jamie team up to determine who is behind a robbery.
Specials
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix) The comedian revisits life goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self to see if he’s lived up to his own expectations.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout (Food at 9) Guy Fieri hosts a virtual Triple-D family reunion with four DDD alums connecting via video chat to share recipes.
Premieres
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (VH1 at 9:30) Twelve celebrities will be made over and mentored by former contestants to win funds for a charity.
Movies
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV Plus) A look at the group’s story featuring surviving members Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond.
Miniseries
Defending Jacob (Apple TV Plus) A limited series adaptation of the William Landay novel about a father and prosecutor whose teenage son is accused of murder.
Returning
After Life (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt, Chvrches.
—