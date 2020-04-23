(All times Eastern.)

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Red tries to help Dembe’s friend who is in danger.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Mac is placed inside a fake prison cell with a top Codex operative to gain his trust and get intel on their next move.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The queens argue in a presidential debate.

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Mike Shouhed’s girlfriend is offended by something MJ says to her.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Eddie and Jamie team up to determine who is behind a robbery.

Specials

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix) The comedian revisits life goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self to see if he’s lived up to his own expectations.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout (Food at 9) Guy Fieri hosts a virtual Triple-D family reunion with four DDD alums connecting via video chat to share recipes.

Premieres

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (VH1 at 9:30) Twelve celebrities will be made over and mentored by former contestants to win funds for a charity.

Movies

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV Plus) A look at the group’s story featuring surviving members Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond.

Miniseries

Defending Jacob (Apple TV Plus) A limited series adaptation of the William Landay novel about a father and prosecutor whose teenage son is accused of murder.

Returning

After Life (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt, Chvrches.

Nina Zafar