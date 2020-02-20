High Maintenance (HBO at 11) Exploring the lives of New Yorkers through their weed dealer, “The Guy”.

Premieres

Babies (Netflix) Filmed over the course of three years, this documentary series explores the the first full year of life of 15 international families through the work of leading scientists from across the globe.

Hunters (Prime Video) The story of a group of Nazi hunters in late-1970s New York City who uncover a conspiracy to create a “Fourth Reich” in America.

Haunting in the Heartland (Travel at 10) Steve Shippy visits Midwestern towns that have been traumatized by paranormal stories for generations.

Movie

System Crasher (Netflix) A violent and traumatized 9-year-old in foster care bonds with a brusque mentor as a child services agency struggles to find her a home.

The Last Thing He Wanted (Netflix) A reporter becomes involved in the story she’s trying to break when she helps her father broker an arms deal during the Iran-Contra affair.