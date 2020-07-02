Southern Survival (Netflix) A crew from outdoor goods company Battlbox tests outdoor and survival gear to determine whether the product is useful and durable, using extreme experiments.
Hannibal Buress: Miami Nights (YouTube at 9) The comedian’s online special will focus on his arrest in 2017.
Movies
Desperados (Netflix) A panicked woman rushes to Mexico with her reluctant friends to attempt to delete a cringeworthy, ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend.
Specials
iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ (CW at 8) Bobby Bones hosts as Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion perform from their own backyards to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now in Living Color (CBS at 8) CBS pays tribute to comedy legend Carl Reiner with a one-hour special featuring two colorized episodes in which he co-starred.
Returning
Cable Girls (Netflix) Season 5.
Hanna (Amazon Prime) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
— Nina Zafar