(All times Eastern.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (VH1 at 8) The contestants are judged on their best celebrity impressions for a dating show version of the Snatch Game. Tommy Dorfman and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman guest judge.

Premieres

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix) Ann M. Martin’s classic ’90s books get a modern update in this series about a group of friends who start a babysitting business.

Southern Survival (Netflix) A crew from outdoor goods company Battlbox tests outdoor and survival gear to determine whether the product is useful and durable, using extreme experiments.

Hannibal Buress: Miami Nights (YouTube at 9) The comedian’s online special will focus on his arrest in 2017.

Movies

Desperados (Netflix) A panicked woman rushes to Mexico with her reluctant friends to attempt to delete a cringeworthy, ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend.

Specials

iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ (CW at 8) Bobby Bones hosts as Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion perform from their own backyards to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now in Living Color (CBS at 8) CBS pays tribute to comedy legend Carl Reiner with a one-hour special featuring two colorized episodes in which he co-starred.

Returning

Cable Girls (Netflix) Season 5.

Hanna (Amazon Prime) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

— Nina Zafar