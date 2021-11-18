Dr. Brain (Apple TV Plus) Sewon’s investigation puts a target on his back, and he finds out a terrifying truth about the private investigator.
Swagger (Apple TV Plus) Jace and his teammates experience the consequences of their actions; Musa learns his grandfather has covid-19.
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus) TMS covers a crisis with a personal angle for Alex and Bradley.
Dickinson (Apple TV Plus) Emily tries to celebrate her father’s birthday with a singalong, but soon it devolves into its own battle.
Foundation (Apple TV Plus) A surprising ally helps Salvor; a confrontation between the Brothers paves the way for terrible consequences.
Acapulco (Apple TV Plus) Diane shows a group of journalists photos of Las Colinas’s history, which reveals the story of Don Pablo’s tenure at the resort.
Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Daniel Lubetzky is guest shark. Pitches include an innovative cleaning alternative; a fresh take on a childhood favorite; a surprising approach to skin care; an update on Dude Wipes.
Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker breaks out Big Red to double his gold; Rick’s wash plant disintegrates in front of him; Freddy Dodge sees a flaw in Fred’s setup; Dustin’s crew must leave when an earthquake strikes; Christo visits Rick’s claim.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Magicians include Hayden Childress, Hans, Benjamin Barnes and Jay & Joss.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy and her friends try to find the relic that could untangle George’s soul from Odette Lamar’s; Carson and Ryan react to a mystical substance, which returns them to lowered inhibitions of adolescence.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Rick is asked to help with a federal investigation of his childhood friend, so Magnum starts his own investigation to see what the feds have on him; Kumu is undercover in a retirement community.
Dateline (NBC at 9) Convicted murderer Drew Peterson gives his first network television interview in over a decade and discusses the murder of his third wife and disappearance of his fourth.
20/20 (ABC at 9) Diane Sawyer interviews the children from the Turpin family, who were found captive in horrible conditions in their California home.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Fareed Zakaria, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams.
Day of the Dead (Syfy at 10) The survivors are in a department store, the only safe place from the undead.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Baez try to find out who assaulted a shop owner, but the community refuses to cooperate; Erin’s suspicions about her boss deepen; Gormley, Garrett and Baker feel threatened by a new staff member.
Premieres
Cowboy Bebop (Netflix) In the live adaptation of the anime, a crew of bounty hunters find the galaxy’s worst criminals.
Everybody Loves Natti (Amazon Prime) An inside look at the Latin singing star, including the making of her new album, and life in Miami with her partner and manager, Raphy Pina.
Good With Wood (Discovery Plus) Talented woodmakers compete to build ambitious creations.
Harriet the Spy (Apple TV Plus) Everyone’s favorite preteen spy gets an animated makeover, with Beanie Feldstein voicing Harriet, who aspires to be a writer and decides spying is the best way to learn everything and become one.
Hellbound (Netflix) Creatures appear out of nowhere to drag humans into hell.
The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime) Moiraine takes five young people on a journey, believing one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon in this series based on the fantasy novels by Robert Jordan.
Blown Away: Christmas (Netflix) The holiday edition of the glass-blowing series features “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk and art professor Katherine Gray as hosts.
Specials
Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop (Discovery Plus) With special guests and holiday cheer, Ben works on special projects.
My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Holiday Extravaganza (HGTV at 9) David Bromstad and his Christmas helpers surprise his family with a fun spectacle.
The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson (FX; Hulu at 10) Reconstructing the incident between Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.
Miniseries
The Line (Apple TV Plus) Exploring the moral ambiguity that comes with war, anchored by a 2018 case where a Navy SEALs platoon accuses the chief of war crimes.
Movies
Candy Coated Christmas (Discovery Plus) Molly Gallant wants to launch a new business with her best friend, but finds that the family money has dried up. To recoup funds, she must sell her late mother’s home.
Dancing Through the Snow (Lifetime at 8) A single father who’s a firefighter goes viral after dancing with his ballerina daughter. But it’ll take more than a video to win his daughter’s ballerina teacher’s heart.
Dean Martin: King of Cool (TCM at 8) A portrait of the life and times of the actor and singer through film clips, interviews and more.
Dhamaka (Netflix) A journalist receives a threat after he interviews a terrorist.
Dying for a Good Grade (LMN at 8) To ensure admission to a great college and drawing inspiration from the past college admissions scandal, a young woman creates her own scandal.
Extinct (Netflix) Two creatures travel into the future and find out they are extinct.
A House on the Bayou (Epix at 8) A troubled couple and their daughter go on vacation and are visited by strangers.
King Richard (HBO Max) The father of Venus and Serena Williams gets his own biopic, documenting his 78-page plan for his daughters to achieve success on the courts.
Love Me Instead (Netflix) A prisoner travels back to his hometown to make amends with his daughter.
Procession (Netflix) Six men who were abused as boys by Catholic clergy create short films.
Tick, Tick . . . BOOM! (Netflix) A theater composer figures out love, friendship and his life as an artist on the eve of his 30th birthday.
Returning
The Great (Hulu) Season 2.
The Mind, Explained (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Whoopi Goldberg, Karol G, Dry Cleaning.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kevin Hart, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
— Anying Guo