Insomnia (Crackle) The film follows 20 people in a life-or-death competition in which only one can be left standing.
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Discovery at 10) Locals believe Blind Frog Ranch in eastern Utah is cursed and holding on to treasures. Landowner Duane Ollinger is determined to find what is hidden in the seven underground caves on the 160-acre ranch.
Specials
Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (BBC America at 8) The Doctor is joined by guest stars John Barrowman, Chris Noth, Harriet Walter and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett for this holiday special.
Movies
The Minimalists: Less Is Now (Netflix) Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus on how our lives can be better with less.
What Happened to Mr. Cha? (Netflix) In this film from South Korea, a past-his-prime superstar struggles to restore the glory of his heyday as an actor.
Returning
Earth to Ned (Disney Plus) Season 2.
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix) Season 2.
Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 3.
Monarca (Netflix) Season 2.
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) Season 13.
— Nina Zafar