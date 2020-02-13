Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Eddie’s partner mistakenly shoots an undercover officer, and internal affairs accuses Jamie of not supervising properly.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Katie Couric, Bret Stephens and Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

High Maintenance (HBO at 11) Intimacy coordinator Kym learns a surprising fact about her new love interest after they bond on set.

Premieres

High Fidelity (Hulu) A reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz), a female record-store owner who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture. See Hank Stuever’s review on Page C1.

Miniseries

Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV Plus) Series exploring themes of visibility and coming out in the television industry, featuring interviews with popular names on television.

Returning

Cable Girls (Netflix) Season 5.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (Disney Plus) Season 2.

The Real Bros of Simi Valley (Facebook Watch) Season 3.

Strike Back (Cinemax at 10) Season 8.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Steve Buscemi, Zoey Deutch, Justin Bieber featuring Quavo.