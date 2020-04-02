(All times Eastern.)

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Glen desperately tries to prove himself to Red after a shipping mishap.

Charmed (CW at 8) The Charmed Ones must join forces with Parker when Mel is endangered in the demon world.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Mac meets his Aunt Gwendolyn.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include a bedding product that reduces the time needed to make a bed.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS at 9) In the series finale, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Alexis recruits Adam to help with Jeff’s illness.

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) GG undergoes emergency surgery and has the group’s support.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 9) Danny and Baez try to arrest a notorious gangster.

High Maintenance (HBO at 11) Season finale.

Movies

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix) Police officer James enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa, but 12-year-old son Kareem plots their breakup, getting everyone into trouble in the process.

Dolphin Reef (Disney Plus) Follow the cameras into an undersea wonderland and meet a young bottlenose dolphin named Echo.

Elephant (Disney Plus) Follow a herd of African elephants as they embark on a thousand-mile, months-long journey across the Kalahari Desert.

Deadly Daughter Switch (LMN at 8) Brooke discovers that her daughter Hailey isn’t actually her biological daughter, throwing their family into crisis.

Premieres

Tales From the Loop (Prime Video) Sci-fi series focusing on the inhabitants of a rural town housing “The Loop,” a machine designed to unlock the mysteries of the universe.

Returning

Future Man (Hulu) Season 3.

Harley Quinn (DC Universe) Season 2.

Into the Dark: Pooka 2: Pooka Lives (Hulu) Season 2.

Money Heist (Netflix) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi.

Nina Zafar