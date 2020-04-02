Hawaii Five-0 (CBS at 9) In the series finale, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Alexis recruits Adam to help with Jeff’s illness.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) GG undergoes emergency surgery and has the group’s support.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 9) Danny and Baez try to arrest a notorious gangster.
High Maintenance (HBO at 11) Season finale.
Movies
Coffee & Kareem (Netflix) Police officer James enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa, but 12-year-old son Kareem plots their breakup, getting everyone into trouble in the process.
Dolphin Reef (Disney Plus) Follow the cameras into an undersea wonderland and meet a young bottlenose dolphin named Echo.
Elephant (Disney Plus) Follow a herd of African elephants as they embark on a thousand-mile, months-long journey across the Kalahari Desert.
Deadly Daughter Switch (LMN at 8) Brooke discovers that her daughter Hailey isn’t actually her biological daughter, throwing their family into crisis.
Premieres
Tales From the Loop (Prime Video) Sci-fi series focusing on the inhabitants of a rural town housing “The Loop,” a machine designed to unlock the mysteries of the universe.
Returning
Future Man (Hulu) Season 3.
Harley Quinn (DC Universe) Season 2.
Into the Dark: Pooka 2: Pooka Lives (Hulu) Season 2.
Money Heist (Netflix) Season 4.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi.
—